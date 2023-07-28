Social Media Reacts To Latto Making Her Acting Debut In "Grown-ish"

Latto

Latto recently ventured into the world of acting, securing a spot in the hit TV series “Grown-ish.” The rapper graced the show as Sloane, a representative for a wine company, sharing scenes with the character Doug, played by Diggy Simmons.

“Hey, Sloane, my favorite wine rep,” Doug greeted Latto’s character. He continued, “I was about to get rid of all my wine, so I could see you again.” She retorted by playfully stating, “Sounds like I win either way,” before giving expert advice on wine pairings. 

“Grown-ish” is currently in its concluding sixth season on Freeform. The show is known for integrating musical talent. So far, the final stretch featured cameos from industry heavyweights like Lil Yachty, Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Saweetie, NLE Choppa, and Anderson .Paak, with Joey Bada$$ previously stealing scenes in season two.

Watch the clip below.

Reacting to her first scene, one user commented, “Ate up by a fresh actor in seconds… I’d be embarrassed a lil bit.” Another person wrote, “An Emmy is crazy, but what’s even crazier is that ‘Grown-ish’ is still on air.”

The reactions continued, with one critic stating, “Every musician hopping onto acting and their [stans] be like, ‘Oh, X deserves an Emmy.’ Oh, please.”

Latto’s dive into acting came fresh off her groundbreaking achievement as the first rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023. Her melodious collaboration with BTS superstar Jung Kook, aptly named “Seven,” debuted at No. 1 earlier this month.

Currently, Latto is also charting with her Cardi B collaboration, “Put It On Da Floor Again,” holding steady at No. 42 on the Hot 100.

The rapper took to Instagram to celebrate her No. 1 spot, sharing a playful photo series of herself mimicking wiping away tears and blowing a kiss to the camera. Latto also received congratulations under the post from fellow artists like Yung Miami and Flo Milli, among others.

 

