News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Offset Opens Up About Takeoff's Death: "I Cry Every Day" / 07.31.2023

During a recent stop at “Way Up With Angela Yee,” Offset opened up about Takeoff’s death. In a video uploaded today (July 31), the Migos rapper talked about life following his groupmate’s fatal shooting in 2022 and why celebrities feel like they aren’t treated as human beings.

Offset shared, “I’m not healed. I’m being honest. I lost my brother. I’m not healed, I’m not good. This s**t don’t help nothing. I be feeling like people don’t… We’re stars, so people be thinking it’s cool, but I’m a real grown man. I cry every day about this s**t. At some point, it f**ks me up every day.”

He continued, “I’m still a human being. I’m dealing through s**t personally, and people’s opinions matter nowadays. What’s on Twitter matters. It’s like, I play cool. I smile for the cameras. I do fashion week and do all this s**t, but behind the scenes, I need my woman to be there for me for what I’m going through, and then you’re making it harder for me by bringing up bulls**t or my old past when I’m really going through some other s**t.”

Check out the clip below.

Last Thursday (July 27), Quavo shared very similar feelings regarding the late musician. During a candid interview released ahead of his forthcoming album, the “Turn Yo Clic Up” artist revealed that he shed tears after losing his nephew.

Quavo stated, “So when you see me, and you see me smiling or something like that, you don’t gotta never think, like, I forgot about him, or I’ll forget about him. I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep. I just know he’s here. If I can’t feel him, I just know he’s around.”

Both Migos artists previously came together at the 2023 BET Awards to pay tribute to their fallen member. The pair performed Unc & Phew’s “Hotel Lobby” as well as their 2016 hit “Bad and Boujee.” Prior to that, they were seen at what would’ve been Takeoff’s 29th birthday.

Meanwhile, Offset recently dropped his latest single, “JEALOUSY,” with Cardi B. The accompanying video amassed a whopping 7.1 million YouTube views since it debuted this past Friday (July 28).