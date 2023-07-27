News Christian Vierig / Contributor via Getty Images Quavo Shares That He Sometimes Cries While Thinking About Takeoff / 07.27.2023

In a deeply personal interview unveiled today (July 27), Quavo bared his heart while addressing his ongoing struggle with grief following the untimely passing of his nephew and bandmate, Takeoff.

During the black-and-white video shared on YouTube, the rapper highlighted the significant role that the late artist continues to play in his creative process. He revealed, “Rocket Power means a lot to me. It means everything to me.” The title served as a nod to Quavo’s resilience amid tragedy as he drew strength from Takeoff’s memory, which is reportedly a sentiment deeply embedded within the LP’s core.

The rap artist further elaborated, “Just being fueled by my brother, Take, and bottling in all these emotions — all the pain, all the hard times, all the times I cried, and all the times I just made music to pull up and try to play songs, and he’s not there. I’m just trying to get this fuel from above, and this fuel from the sky and call it ‘rocket power.’”

Quavo also talked about his coping mechanism in dealing with the profound loss. “Isolate yourself. Sometimes being around people you don’t really know, especially in a space when you’re down or feeling vulnerable,” he suggested, emphasizing the need for self-reflection and processing grief away from potentially insincere influences. Quavo continued, “You don’t know if they’re still tryna keep you there or uplift you, even if they say positive things.”

Alongside personal insights, the musician addressed the potential of a posthumous Takeoff feature on Rocket Power. However, he maintained a commitment to preserving the majority of the artist’s unreleased tracks for a future solo tribute. The Atlanta native explained, “I got like five phones, he got like three phones, he got songs I never even heard. I’m like, ‘Bro, why you never played me this?’ We got a lot of songs, I don’t know how many we got.”

Another highlight of the conversation was when the rapper opened up about crying. He said, “He know I love him. That’s what we always know. So when you see me, and you see me smiling or something like that, you don’t gotta never think, like, I forgot about him, or I’ll forget about him. I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep. I just know he’s here. If I can’t feel him, I just know he’s around.”

Reflecting on the past, Quavo concluded his emotional discourse with a reminder of his commitment to Migos’ enduring legacy. Last month, he and Offset took the stage at the 2023 BET Awards to honor their fallen brother in a tribute performance that came together in just 15 hours.