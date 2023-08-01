News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Security Shuts Down Troll Who Called Gunna A "Rat" / 08.01.2023

Gunna recently faced an unexpected encounter with a troll. In an incident circulating social media, a man shouted at the Atlanta native before promptly meeting the formidable response of the rapper’s security team.

As the “alright” artist strolled out of a building, the uninvited detractor shouted, “Gunna, the rat.” Subsequently, a human wall rapidly formed around the rapper, with his bodyguards challenging the offender. Afterward, the previously brash instigator shifted to defense by denying his earlier statements and threatening a lawsuit, saying he’d “sue the hell outta y’all.”

After DJ Akademiks reposted the clip to Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 1), fans seemingly rallied behind Gunna. One supporter wrote, “Bro [is] a grown a** man recording another grown a** man, speaking on s**t he doesn’t even know about [and is not] involved in, and couldn’t even repeat himself when asked out of fear, then proceeds to threaten to sue. I’m embarrassed for him.”

However, the agitator wasn’t alone in his sentiments. Earlier this year, Lil Durk expressed similar criticisms in an interview with Akademiks, seemingly accusing the “p angels” artist of snitching. He stated, “I hate all rats. If you ever told, or ever tell, I hate you with a passion. That took away half of my life. It took away my father, and that’s someone that I needed.”

Boosie Badazz also made headlines when he revealed to TMZ that he would reject a hypothetical billion-dollar collaboration with Gunna, distancing himself from any association with the perceived “rat.” In a separate incident, he tweeted, “HE HAD ONE CHARGE. HE WASN’T GOING TO GET NO HARD TIME.”

HE HAD ONE CHARGE HE WASNT GOING TO GET NO HARD TIME ‼️THESE LAWYERS DONT GIVE A DAM ABOUT YOUR LEGACY.THEY KNOW WHAT THEY DOING TO YOUR NAME BUT THET GETTING YOU OUT OF JAIL SO THEY NAME BLOWS UP THEN U GOTTA PAY THEM MORE WHEN U FREE N THEY MADE U COOPERATE‼️Itsacoldgame — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 15, 2022

Despite the recent encounter with a critic, Gunna is slated to headline two concerts in New York City and Los Angeles next month. The upcoming shows will serve as the musician’s first solo headline performances in over two years. “The Gift” is scheduled for Sept. 9 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, while “The Curse” is expected to take place at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.