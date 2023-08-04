News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Kodak Black Reportedly Rushed To The Emergency Room / 08.04.2023

On Thursday (Aug. 3) evening, a concerning TikTok video surfaced of Kodak Black. The clip showed the performer being rushed into the emergency room of Broward Health Hospital in Broward County, Florida.

The clip’s caption hinted at the gravity of the situation. It encouraged viewers to send their prayers for the “Super Gremlim” artist. “#OD #KodakBlack #Prayers #Fyp #BrowardHealth,” the uploader wrote. They used the hashtag OD — an abbreviation for overdose — pointing to a possible drug-related emergency.

The alarming incident followed just months after Kodak’s legal troubles with drug abuse. In a case that drew headlines, Miami Herald reported that Judge Barbara Duffy mandated a rehab program for the rapper after he tested positive for fentanyl.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Kodak was ordered to start his 30-day rehab journey after March 7 in order to accommodate his performance at Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud. “I am glad [Kodak Black] will get an opportunity to take a break from his hectic schedule and focus on his physical health,” the artist’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, shared in response. He continued, “Great kid, great philanthropist, and as usual, a portion of his Rolling Loud paycheck will go to the Meadow Pollack scholarship fund at Nova Southeastern Law School that he set up last year.”

However, the musician’s legal issues escalated when he failed to attend a court-ordered drug test in February. Subsequently, it triggered a positive test result five days later. The aftermath led to Judge Duffy issuing a warrant for Kodak’s arrest, which revealed the court’s diminishing patience with the Florida native’s actions.

In related news, Kodak recently got into an online feud with former collaborator Boosie Badazz. Unhappy with the “No Flockin” hitmaker collaborating with 6ix9ine, the latter vocalized his frustration via Instagram Live.

He shared, “This n**ga ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn. Thought that little n**ga wasn’t like that, bro. N**ga ain’t no street n**ga, at all. Damn. Messed me up.”