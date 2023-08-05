News Photo: Cole Burston/Contributor via Getty Images and Sam Hodde/Stringer via Getty Images Drake Bets $250,000 On Nate Diaz In His Upcoming Fight Against Popular YouTuber Jake Paul / 08.05.2023

Yesterday (Aug. 4), TMZ reported that renowned rapper Drake has reportedly wagered a whopping $250,000 on the upcoming cruiserweight boxing match. The forthcoming fight is between YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC contender Nate Diaz. This 10-round, 185-pound catchweight showdown is set for Saturday, Aug. 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ PPV from 8 p.m. ET.

Drake highlighted his rationale behind the hefty bet: “Jake is a dog, but I can never bet against a Diaz brother; that’s just how I was raised.” While it remains unclear if the “God’s Plan” rapper will temporarily adjourn his ongoing “It’s All a Blur Tour” to attend the fight, this isn’t his maiden voyage into sports betting.

Earlier this year, the Canadian star backed Paul in his fight against Tommy Fury but lost a significant $400,000 when Paul fell short of expectations. Responding to this loss with humor during a post-match press conference, Paul stated, “This is Drake’s fault! Drake, bro! Why did you do this to me? Nah, it’s my fault, but $400,000 is nothing to him.”

Ironically, the “Drake curse,” a popular notion suggesting that Drake’s endorsement brings an inevitable loss, emerged from this incident. Yet, this hasn’t deterred the rapper from sports betting; he’s come out ahead on plenty of occasions with Stake.

In 2021, the “Nonstop” emcee championed British boxer Tyson Fury during his boxing trilogy finale against Deontay Wilder. Expressing his support via Twitter, Drake cheered, “This is a video for the most psycho man that I know…The Gypsy King. Scariest man in boxing… go out there and get the work done. And afterward, f**king sing your heart or say whatever the f**k you wanna say… I’m looking forward to seeing the end result this weekend.”

Drake’s appreciation for sports and backing athletes helps build upon his multifaceted personality. While his investment in the upcoming boxing match marks Diaz’s debut in the sport, the world waits in anticipation to see if Drake’s gamble pays off or if the notorious “Drake curse” strikes again.