News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Key Glock Accused Of Physically Assaulting His Girlfriend: "He Put His Hands On Me" / 08.09.2023

Key Glock found himself in the hot seat on Tuesday (Aug. 8) after his girlfriend and social media influencer Karin Jinsui accused him of physical assault in a series of Instagram Stories.

Jinsui’s posts recounted an alleged incident from the previous day. Reposted by The Neighborhood Talk, she shared, “He put his hands on me Monday [Aug. 7] because he don’t know how to have grown-up conversations [and] I STILL ain’t call the cops or inform the hotel. I just left. Why he decided to post about the cops [and] they wasn’t even called? [It’s] funny as hell.”

The influencer continued, “It’s the audacity that he would even call anybody ‘not [s**t].’ He has no manners, [he] don’t know how to talk to people. Whether it’s his friends or strangers, he wakes up with an attitude. [Key Glock] can’t comprehend normal [s**t]. Not a gentleman AT ALL. Like, who even wanna be around you [for real]?”

Despite not divulging specifics on the alleged assault, Jinsui also detailed their supposed turbulent relationship. Describing Glock as a “toxic individual” and a subpar boyfriend, she later reflected on their past. Jinsui wrote, “This boy was literally BEGGING me to be in my presence for four years. I finally allowed it [and] it was pointless. Never entertain a FAN, ladies!”

A day before Jinsui’s accusations, Glock seemingly referenced the relationship drama via Twitter. One post read, “Sending this fake godly a** b**ch back to da streets,” followed by a peace sign emoji. In another post, he said, “[I don’t] respect nobody who play police games.”

Sending this fake godly ass bitch back to da streets ✌🏾 — GLIZOCK🌹 (@KeyGLOCK) August 7, 2023

ion respect nobody who play police games 👎🏾 — GLIZOCK🌹 (@KeyGLOCK) August 7, 2023

Despite the online commotion, the Memphis native hasn’t directly addressed the allegations. He’s focused on promoting his recent album, Glockoma 2, which boasted 15 tracks without any guest appearances. The rapper previously teased the project with the single and video for “Presidential Rolex.”