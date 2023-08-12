News Photo: Michael Hickey / Contributor via Getty Images Pusha T Is Trending On Social Media Due To Mysterious Bot Accounts Spamming His Name / 08.12.2023

Pusha T has been trending on social media due to a recent influx of apparent bots using his name in random posts on the app formerly known as Twitter. Fans are speculating that his Canadian rap foe, Drake, is the culprit behind the recent rise in posts about the Virginia-bred emcee.

During hip hop’s 50 birthday, there have been plenty of exciting events and milestones. Earlier this summer, fans celebrated Pharrell for curating and unveiling his first Louis Vuitton collection in Paris, France. Although the event was fashion-focused, the musically inclined guests were the ones that made the headlines. Pusha T’s unreleased diss track playing while he and his brother No Malice walked the runway was the event’s stand-out moment.

The verse from the “Grindin'” rapper was an apparent response to Dipset’s Jim Jones after he claimed that Pusha T was not a “top 50 rapper.” Jones seemingly only dissed the former G.O.O.D. Music president to defend Drake. The “Dipset Anthem” emcee followed the unreleased diss with “Summer Collection.”

The “Summer In Miami” recording artist used the track to say, “You tryna bring the Clipse back?/ Talking about your brother/ What happened to that boy?/ Looking like if they’re selling crack to that boy.” Since the scathing diss dropped, fans have noticed the rise in spam tweets about Pusha T.

One fan went as far as to mute the name “Pusha T” and said, “Idk what Pusha T did, but these bots have made Twitter literally impossible to explore.” Another fan asserted, “Lmfao, these Pusha T hate bots be wildin’.”

There is no telling how long these spam posts about the multiplatinum rapper will go. Fans are anxious about how Pusha T will respond to the off-kilter beef strategy. We will keep tabs on the ongoing situation.