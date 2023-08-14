News Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Her Haters After Tory Lanez Sentencing / 08.14.2023

Megan Thee Stallion‘s triumphant return to the stage was marked with excitement at the 2023 Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco, California.

On Sunday (Aug. 13), the 28-year-old rapper graced the venue in a hot pink ensemble. Complementing her outfit was a corseted bodysuit adorned with pearl and diamond embellishments.

Meg’s appearance was significant as it marked her first performance since Tory Lanez was sentenced. The Toronto musician was convicted on three felony counts and received 10 years in prison on Aug. 8. He was found guilty of shooting the “Cash S**t” artist in her foot in July 2020.

The incident, which followed a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s Los Angeles residence, culminated in an argument inside a Cadillac Escalade. According to prosecutors, Lanez shouted at Meg and then fired his 9mm pistol. The Texas superstar subsequently underwent surgery, while Lanez pleaded his innocence even after his punishment.

While performing at Outside Lands, Thee Stallion addressed her audience. In a clip reposted by Pop Crave, she declared, “I just want to say: F**k all my haters. None of that s**t you were doing or saying broke me. None of that s**t y’all been doing and saying to the Hotties broke them.”

Meanwhile, the lineup at the festival was no less impressive. It featured several artists like Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, and Foo Fighters.

Last week’s sentencing was a significant chapter in a distressing chronicle that attracted attention and opinions from fans and fellow artists alike. Some expressed support, while others criticized Thee Stallion.

In a statement shared by Lanez last Thursday (Aug. 10), he wrote, “This week in court, I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved… That’s it. In no way, shape, or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

It continued, “I’ve faced adversity my whole life, and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall, and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.”