Keke Palmer Stars In Usher's "Boyfriend" Video Teaser After Concert Controversy

Usher and Keke Palmer are making headlines again. The two stars are joining forces in a new music video for the former’s upcoming single titled “Boyfriend.” The song is scheduled to release on Wednesday (Aug. 16).

The collaboration comes just a month after an encounter at Usher’s Las Vegas residency caught the attention of fans. During a performance of “There Goes My Baby,” Palmer was seen hugging and dancing with the R&B legend. She wore a black bodysuit underneath a sheer dress, which led to a controversial response from her son’s father, Darius Jackson.

In the trailer clip, Usher seductively crooned, “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me,” with Palmer poised as the leading star. Check it out below.

In July, a now-deleted account claiming to be Jackson criticized Palmer’s attire. The viral tweet read, “It’s the outfit, [though]… You a mom.”

A subsequent post from the user shared, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife [and] mother [of] his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others [and] he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family [and] my representation. I have standards [and] morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Although the incident sparked debate, Palmer managed to monetize the situation by launching “I’m a Motha” T-shirts. In response to the moment, she shared a video on Instagram, singing Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” to her baby.

Meanwhile, Usher weighed in on the situation in a People interview on Aug. 4, focusing on the fun they had in Las Vegas. He said, “I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”