Social Media Thirsts Over Ice Spice's Mom After Video Goes Viral

On Thursday (Aug. 17), Ice Spice‘s mom swiftly became the center of attention on social media. In a video shared widely on Instagram, the proud mother was seen nodding and lip-syncing to her daughter’s hit single “Deli.”

“She a baddie, she showin’ her panty. She shake it like jelly. Hunnid bands in Chanely. But I’m still shakin’ a** in a deli. With my b**ch gettin’ deady. He like him a wetty. He want the WAP, but I just want the fetty,” she rapped alongside the song in the backdrop.

The viral clip revealed more than just Spice’s mom enjoying the catchy beat. It further backed the musician’s previous claims that her parents overwhelmingly supported her pursuing an artistic path.

In an Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden, the New York rapper spoke candidly about her family’s encouragement. She said, “They’re mad supportive, like it’s so crazy. They always been, though. Like, they’re real supportive. I love my parents.”

However, the positive reaction from Spice’s mother has people doing more than talking. The viral sensation prompted fans online to search for her Instagram account. While some claimed to have found it, others were left frustrated by their inability to locate it.

Spice has yet to comment on her family life or react to her mom’s newfound fame. However, you can check out reactions to social media discovering the musician’s mom below.

Ice Spice need to come clean she stole all her moms emotes— Ain’t no way 😭 — BlackTeaBlog (@Iamblackteablog) August 18, 2023

Ice Spice Mom > Ice spice — amelio (@DirtyFlacko_) August 18, 2023

Why yall calling ice spices mom old spice 😂😂😂 — Silly Sills (@Noah_Da_Boa) August 18, 2023

Ice Spice mom is fine. Just like her daughter — gyonnaj___ (@gajp____) August 18, 2023

The “Barbie World” hitmaker’s 2023 was marked by monumental success these past few months. On Aug. 8, she received Billboard‘s R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie Of The Year award. The rapper currently has four top 10 hits on the Hot 100 Chart, including collaborations with big names like PinkPantheress, Taylor Swift, and Nicki Minaj.

Unfortunately, not all has been smooth sailing for the rising star. She found herself embroiled in controversy last month after featuring an underage TikTok star twerking on a table in the music video for “Deli.” Co-directed by Spice, it accumulated over 17 million views.