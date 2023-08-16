News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Quavo Previews "Who Wit Me" At Atlanta Braves Game / 08.16.2023

Quavo delivered a surprise to fans at the Atlanta Braves game on Tuesday (Aug. 15) night. As the baseball team prepared to face the New York Yankees, the Migos rapper stood atop the stadium’s dugout. Sporting a No. 94 jersey emblazoned with his forthcoming album title, he performed a single titled “Who Wit Me.”

“Are you ready for the Braves? Let me hear a ‘Yes sir!’” he rallied the crowd. The artist paid homage to his late nephew and frequent collaborator Takeoff in the track. The latter tragically lost his life at a Houston party in November 2022.

The song’s lyrics reflected Quavo’s grief. He rapped, “My nephew just told me he with it. Even my sister just told me they with it. I’m saying, I’m saying who with me.” Watch the clip below.

Rocket Power is slated to release on Friday (Aug. 18) and will mark Quavo’s second solo venture. It follows his 2018 album Quavo Huncho, which contained features from Drake, 21 Savage, Saweetie, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and more.

In addition to his solo project, the musician teamed up with Scott in 2017 for their collaborative album, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho.

“All the hard times, all the times I cried, and all the times I just made music [to cope with loss],” Quavo expressed in a recent interview. He continued, “He know I love him. That’s what we always know. So when you see me, and you see me smiling or something like that, you don’t gotta never think, like, I forgot about him.”

While it’s uncertain whether Takeoff will appear on Rocket Power, the rapper did say they have many songs in the vault. The Atlanta native explained, “I got like five phones, he got like three phones, he got songs I never even heard. I’m like, ‘Bro, why you never played me this?’ We got a lot of songs, I don’t know how many we got.”