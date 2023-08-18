News Aaron J. Thornton Contributor via Getty Images Quavo's Assistant Files Lawsuit Against Bowling Alley Where Takeoff Was Killed / 08.18.2023

On Wednesday (Aug. 16), Quavo’s assistant, Joshua Washington, filed a lawsuit against 810 Billiards and Bowling.

He was one of three people injured in the tragic November 2022 shooting that took the life of Migos rapper Takeoff. The legal action contended that the venue’s owners and property managers failed to offer proper security or emergency help before or after the incident.

Washington was reportedly caught in the crossfire and shot in his right side with a bullet wound dangerously close to his colon. The suit detailed how he had to descend three flights of stairs with serious injuries, navigate his way to a hospital, and spend one to two days seeking medical treatment. Unfortunately, doctors were unable to remove all bullet fragments.

Represented by civil rights attorneys Bakari Sellers and Audia Jones, Washington targeted 810 Billiards and Bowling and its affiliates. “810 Houston was warned that they needed extra security. They knew it was a hotspot for violent crime. But they ignored those warnings, and now they have blood on their hands,” said Sellers.

The lawsuit asserted that the venue and its partners “provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hours controls, or security measures.” Additionally, the suit criticized the alleged lack of response during the shooting. It stated that “no security personnel or personnel from the venue responded or otherwise attempted to deter or end the violence.”

Jones claimed, “They had no properly trained security personnel, adequate signage, lighting, or cameras. They had no screening to keep out weapons. They didn’t even have a working metal detector. This was a powder keg of their own making, and folks like Takeoff and Joshua Washington got caught in the explosion.”

“There was no one,” Washington expressed in a statement. “The bullets started flying, and no one came to help. They just left us there to die.”

This new lawsuit comes two months after Takeoff’s mother, Titania Davenport, filed a wrongful death claim against the same Houston establishment.