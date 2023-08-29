News Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images, Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images, and Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Big Sean, REASON, And More Mourn The Loss Of AUGUST 08 / 08.29.2023

Today (Aug. 29), the music industry grappled with a profound loss as singer-songwriter AUGUST 08, born Ray Davon Jacobs, passed away at the age of 31. Known for writing chart-topping hits like DJ Khaled‘s “I’m The One” and Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” the musician’s untimely death reverberated through the community.

The melancholy news broke on Monday (Aug. 28) night, and subsequently, the artist’s label affiliate, 88rising, confirmed his passing this morning. The statement read, “It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Ray Jacobs, also known as AUGUST 08.”

It continued, “RIP AUGUST, the kindest and most talented genius. You will be missed beyond words. Thank you for being an amazing mentor and a steadfast friend through all these years. We are forever grateful to you and the joy you brought in every room, through every song.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 88rising (@88rising)

In a heartfelt tribute, AUGUST’s sister, identified only as Blackie, expressed the family’s sorrow. “My brother lived a full life of abundance,” she said. “I am proud to have a brother who lives on through music, and I encourage you all to keep streaming his records and telling everyone how great he is. 08/08 = infinity. I give thanks to you all for the calls, texts, and prayers. Please keep us uplifted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAJoy💚🪄✨ (@hairhealer.joy)

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Jacobs adopted the moniker AUGUST 08 as a homage to his father. “I did it to both spite and honor him,” the artist revealed in a 2018 DJBooth interview. A strained relationship with his father led to his upbringing by a single mother and eventually an uncle, molding the artist’s life and career.

Several associates and former collaborators, including JELEEL!, REASON, and Bizness Boi, paid tribute on social media. Big Sean left heart emojis, while Vince Staples shared AUGUST’s song “ROLE MODELS” on his Instagram Story with the caption, “Rest in peace.”

AUGUST gained prominence with his breakthrough single “Funeral,” which arrived as a part of his Father EP. He signed with Jhené Aiko’s Allel Sound imprint under Def Jam in 2022.