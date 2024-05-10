Megan Thee Stallion

Screenshot from Megan Thee Stallion’s “BOA” video

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Video Game-Inspired Visuals For "BOA"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.10.2024

Megan Thee Stallion’s hot streak continues with “BOA.” Released at midnight (May 10), the track found the artist asserting her dominance and addressing any haters praying for her downfall.

Produced by frequent collaborator LilJuMadeDaBeat, the song sampled Gwen Stefani’s 2004 hit “What You Waiting For?” Meanwhile, the accompanying music video depicted the rapper as the antagonist of a fictional game titled “Curse of the Serpent Woman.”

“All of a sudden they vegan, they don’t want beef/ Talkin’ outta veneers, I’m knockin’ out teeth/ I pop s**t, they went pop/ They bought Birkins, I bought stock/ They still on the boat, I’m on a yacht/ They’re takin’ shots, I’m takin’ spots,” Megan spat. Although she didn’t name-drop anyone, veneers were a hot topic in JT’s recent feud with Sukihana.

Check out the visuals below.

“I know Megan Thee Stallion is LIVING being able to bring her anime fantasies to life as a RAPPER. She’s living every nerdy Black kid’s dream,” one Twitter user said in response to the video. Another person commented, “Megan Thee Stallion’s visuals have been so great this era.” Peep more fan reactions below.

The release of “BOA” followed tracks like “HISS” and “Cobra,” continuing the serpent-themed motif that’s characterized her recent work. “HISS” achieved a major feat in February, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming the first solo female rap song to top the publication’s Global 200 chart.

Earlier this week, Megan revived #MeganMondays by dropping a freestyle over Gucci Mane’s “I Think I Love Her.” While details about her upcoming album remain under wraps, the Houston native’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour” kicks off next Tuesday (May 14) in Minneapolis, MN. The trek will stop in several major cities, including Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta. With 13 arena dates already sold out, fans can also catch GloRilla as a supporting act.

