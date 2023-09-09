New Music Photo: Screenshot from Tee Grizzley’s “IDGAF” via YouTube Tee Grizzley Tags Chris Brown & Mariah The Scientist On "IDGAF" / 09.09.2023

Yesterday (Sept. 8), Motor City street rap legend Tee Grizzley teamed up with Mariah The Scientist and Chris Brown for a new radio-friendly single titled “IDGAF.” The new single contrasts the upbeat lyrical exercises that helped the storytelling emcee into the main scene. This is his third track with Brown following “F**k It Off” and “Set The Record Straight.”

“IDGAF” is the first collaboration between Grizzley and Atlanta’s Mariah The Scientist. The new single features a smooth piano across heavy 808s, allowing Tee to get directly into his bag after Brown and Mariah set the tone with their magnetic hook. The song follows the go-to hitmaking recipe that perfectly marries rap and R&B between distinct voices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Author📝✍🏾 (@teegrizzley)

Many of today’s songs feature artists who enjoy both rapping and singing. Therefore, “IDGAF” is a refreshing blast to the past, back to the singles that blazed the airwaves in the early 2000s. Breezy and Mariah harmonize toxic yet relatable lyrics like “I don’t give a f**k… but you know I got a man,” giving fans something to appreciate.

When discussing the track, fans on social media were happy to hear the “First Day Out” emcee attempting a new lane. One user said, “Tee, Breezy, and Mariah, the slow jam I never knew I needed #IDGAF,” while another exclaimed, “This ate! Been on repeat all day.”

and Tee, Breezy & Mariah the slow jam I never knew I needed #IDGAF 😍😍🥰🥰 https://t.co/KCQjgROHWo — Dr. Kelli Hawkins (@Tootsx92) September 8, 2023

THIS ATE! BEEN ON REPEAT ALL DAY😭🫶🏽 https://t.co/wHc0WsHAFt — babygirl🦋 (@tajaaaaa__) September 8, 2023

Directed by Blu and Mikey Rare, the accompanying visual finds this trio on the rooftop of a futuristic skyscraper. Their charisma and chemistry practically bubble over as cinematic stories play out on the other floors of the building. This month, Grizzley will appear at REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 22-24. He joins a star-studded roster of performers and speakers, including Don Toliver, Yung Miami, Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, and many others.

Check out the full video for “IDGAF” featuring Chris Brown and Mariah The Scientist below!