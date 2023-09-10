News Photo:Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Tink Calls Hitmaka "Foul" Following An Alleged Altercation / 09.10.2023

Last night (Sept. 9), Tink went on Instagram Live to detail an alleged altercation between her and famed producer Hitmaka. The R&B songstress started her alarming story by calling her frequent collaborator “foul” and stating that she had to defend herself amid the incident.

She started the video in a flustered tone, exclaiming, “I don’t ever bother nobody, so if I ever have to say something, it’s valid, you know what I mean?” She continues, “So just understand that Hitmaka, you foul, and if you think to put the video out of me in the car, then I am going to have to let the clip go, and everybody is going to get exposed.”

The shocking yet unclear comments from the Chicago-bred singer didn’t stop there. She went on to say, “I know how you have been playing. The label knows how you have been playing, so for me, leave me be.” She later reminded everyone in the video that her heart is pure, but at the end of the day, she’s been through a similar situation before and will not let it happen again.

Tink also claimed in the video that she wanted to let her fans know that music will be coming soon, though she doesn’t know what it will be just yet. Her primary stance is that she wants her fans to support her and ride with her if the video of the alleged incident in the car is released.

Fans in the comments of The Shade Room post had various reactions. One fan mentioned, “Tink NEVER gets on the internet to say anything, so if she says something… I believe it.” Another said, “This ain’t his first run-in. He has a violent past with women, all public records. It’s crazy to me that [people] even still work with him in this day and age of cancel culture.”

Tink stated in the video that she heard all of the warnings before working with him but ignored them because she did not see what everyone was talking about. She ended her video by stating, “I have been dealing with this since May.”

Tink’s latest album was executively produced by Hitmaka with features from Ty Dolla $ign and Yung Bleu.