News Photos: Johnny Nunez/BET / Contributor via Getty Images and Dustin Bradford / Stringer via Getty Images Offset, Lil Wayne, & More Came To Support Deion Sanders' Colorado Football Team / 09.17.2023

On Saturday (Sept. 16) night, the Colorado Buffaloes beat their cross-state rivals, Colorado State University, in an overtime nail-biter. Their star-studded sideline featured A-list entertainers like Lil Wayne, Offset, Kawhi Leonard, The Rock, Key Glock, and many more. Famed announcer Mark Jackson went as far as to say the stadium had the energy of “The BET Awards” because there were so many Black celebrities to support Deion Sanders’ new college football team.

Earlier in the day, leading up to the game, the “A Milli” rapper was presented with his own custom Buffaloes jersey with the number 17. He changed into the jersey during his electric pre-game performance for students during the tailgate. Later in the day, the Shedeur Sanders-quarterbacked team walked out to Wayne’s “Ride 4 My N**gas” from his classic mixtape Drought 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colorado Buffaloes (@cubuffs)

To cap off his eventful weekend, Offset was seen exciting the crowd and excitingly cheering on the team whenever there was an exciting play in the game. The “Clout” emcee came straight to the stadium following a 24-hour stream with popular streamer Kai Cenat. He used his time walking off the plane to respond to Nicki Minaj’s husband and his friends after they posted a video dissing him.

After the game, the locker room was even more lit. Key Glock performed Young Dolph’s “Get Paid” on the mic in celebration with the players. While alive, Dolph visited Deion at Jackson State University when he coached his sons Shedeur and Shilo there. Deion’s children took the game “personally,” as there was some back-and-forth chatter between the two head coaches ahead of the game.

Deion has all the star power pullin’ up to Boulder‼️ pic.twitter.com/jKXXZ5Eo4f — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2023

Shilo scored a touchdown after a game-changing interception, and Shedeur led the team to victory with an impressive 98-yard touchdown drive that took them into overtime. He held up his iced-out watch after the performance to keep the legend of his signature move alive.