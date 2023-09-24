News Candice Ward / Contributor via Getty Images Usher Announced As 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner / 09.24.2023

Usher is set to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show next year as the event’s reins are now firmly in the hands of Apple Music. Come Feb. 11, 2024, the R&B icon will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It will also serve as the city’s inaugural hosting of the big game.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” the singer stated. Anticipation is already building around which special guests may join him, given his extensive catalog of chart-toppers like “U Got It Bad,” “Yeah!” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, and “My Boo” with Alicia Keys.

Seth Dudowsky, the NFL’s head of music, lauded the announcement. He shared, “Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career. We couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Notably, this isn’t Usher’s first rodeo. The singer made a cameo in the 2011 halftime show, which was headlined by the Black Eyed Peas.

The event will mark the fifth year of collaboration between Roc Nation and the NFL. The partnership previously yielded head-turning performances by Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, and a star-studded hip hop lineup that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

This year’s spectacle was headlined by Rihanna. It attracted a record viewership of 113 million viewers in addition to her pregnancy reveal that captured headlines. The “Diamonds” singer also reportedly earned a whopping $5.6 million for Fenty Beauty after a three-second cameo of one of its products.

Regarding the “Burn” hitmaker’s upcoming gig, JAY-Z also chimed in, saying, “Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul.”