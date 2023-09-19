News John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Offers An Update On New Music: "I'm Starting With A Blank Slate" / 09.19.2023

Today (Sept. 19), Megan Thee Stallion opened up about upcoming music and more in a recent interview with Billboard. She spoke with the outlet about her evolved sound and new ventures on the horizon.

“I’m really excited about this chapter of my life because I feel like I’m finally closing all the old chapters, and now I’m starting with a blank slate. Very fresh, very new,” she told the publication. Reflecting on a tumultuous period marked by personal upheavals and professional trials, the artist shared a sense of renewal as she moved forward.

Elsewhere, Megan added, “The tea is… Everything about the music is tea! Just expect the unexpected. Expect a lot of rawness, a lot of realness, [and] a lot of s**t talking. Just know I’m coming and I hope everybody ready.”

Music-wise, fans were given a taste of what’s next with the release of “Bongos.” It arrived in collaboration with Cardi B and served as Megan’s first single of the year.

Following the track’s launch, the duo delivered a standout performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Prior to that, they also debuted a well-received music video choreographed by Sean Bankhead.

Speaking on working with Cardi, the Houston Hottie revealed, “I love the creative freedom that she gives me. She’s always open to whatever I’m saying or any suggestion, so I love that about her. She not scared to try nothing, and her ego ain’t big. She’s not a woman that’s scared to say, ‘You’re right.’ So, I really love that about her work-wise.”

Megan continued, “Friendship-wise, she’s just so real. When I first met her, she was so shy! Anybody’ll probably see her online and they think her personality gonna be one way. No, it’s so opposite. But like as we got more [close as] friends. You know people start off shy, and then they get like, ‘Oh, yeah, this the real you?’ I feel like I definitely get to see the real her.”

Beyond the recording studio, the three-time Grammy winner announced her latest partnership with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos this morning. Named Flamin’ Hot University, the project presented an online curriculum centering around food, fashion, and lifestyle. Notably, it featured Meg in the role of the Official Hot Girl Dean of Admission.