Doja Cat And Skechers Unveil Official Sneaker Collaboration

Today (Sept. 28), Doja Cat unveiled her debut capsule collection with Skechers. The partnership breathed fresh air into the heritage trainer silhouette. With sneakers retailing for $125, the limited launch is currently available in a number of colors ranging from neutral tones to more lively hues like lavender and olive green.

“It feels really cool to be able to create my own shoe,” the rapper shared in a statement. “To design something inspired by the iconic sneaker my peers wore back in the day — Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera — I feel like I am a part of history.”

As the inaugural artist-in-residence for Skechers, Doja worked side by side with the brand’s design team to create the unique product lineup. The “Demons” musician revamped the shoes using premium leathers, subtle patent leather accents, and mesh elements. Available in black, white, off-white, and several more colors, each pair will feature the footwear giant’s air-cooled memory foam insole and a Skechers x Doja Cat logo.

Michael Greenberg, the company’s president, also applauded the partnership. He explained, “Doja Cat generates headlines and buzz through everything she does, so the excitement surrounding the Doja’Lite styles presents an opportunity to introduce a remix of Skechers heritage sneaker designs to audiences globally.”

The Los Angeles native also led the promotion’s artistic direction. “For this campaign, I worked with Skechers to create visuals that were simplistic, art-forward, edgy… And all the while, we explored different elements like fire, burnt textures, and the aftermath of the flames,” she noted.

Musically, the rapper is riding high. Her latest LP, Scarlet, is set to debut in the Billboard 200’s top 5. Its lead track, “Paint The Town Red,” recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring. So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both,” Doja told Harper’s Bazaar. “I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life. But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing, and that aspect of music.”