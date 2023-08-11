New Music Screenshot from Yeat’s “bigger thën everything” video Drake Co-Signs Yeat's "Bigger Thën Everything" Video / 08.11.2023

Amid a wildly successful year, Yeat refuses to pump the brakes. On Thursday (Aug. 10) evening, the Portland rapper delivered his much-anticipated new single “bigger thën everything.” It arrived ahead of his upcoming album, LyfëStyle.

Along with the audio, fans were treated to a music video directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett. Today (Aug. 11), Drake showed love to the “Monëy so big” artist. He posted a screenshot of the clip on his Instagram Story that read, “Diäled in.”

Produced by BNYX, Shadyboy, and Classy, the song itself found Yeat musing on his meteoric rise. “Now this s**t got big, this s**t got big than ever,” he rapped. “I just hopped the jet; this s**t go straight to Ella. B**ch, I done got rich, I done got rich than ever. Now, I got these whips, these whips bigger than ever.”

Watch the visuals below.

Elsewhere in the track, he spat, “I got diamonds on my yacht, and I got diamonds on my b**ch. I could put money on your heads, I could put money on your kids. I call the mob, and they come kill ’em. That’s as easy as it get, yeah, yeah. I’m done layin’ back plottin’, I’m droppin’ everything, I’m droppin’ all these hits.”

Earlier this year, Yeat’s AftërLyfe marked his highest-charting debut at No. 4 and achieved 30 million global streams within its first day. Notably, it was also the musician’s third Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200, following Up 2 Më at No. 6 and Lyfë at No. 10.

The artist recently surprised fans with the announcement that he was scrapping plans for a deluxe version and moving forward with LyfëStyle. “No deluxe anymore. I’ma just drop an album [f**k] it,” he tweeted in May.

Set to land on Aug. 18, LyfëStyle‘s tracklist remains under wraps. However, “My wrist” with Young Thug is expected to be featured.