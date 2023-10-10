News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images City Girls' JT Teases Solo EP Possibly Dropping In 2024 / 10.10.2023

In recent years, City Girls‘ JT and Yung Miami have been building solo careers that extend beyond music, including activities like talk show hosting and fashion.

In March, the former teamed up with London-based label POSTER GIRL for their Autumn/Winter 2023 collection. JT also starred in a campaign for London-based designer Mowalola and Beats By Dre in September.

In her latest conversation, the Florida rapper sat down with Kali Uchis for Interview Magazine. She discussed doing runway shows, fame, and working on her first EP, among other topics.

“Even though I’m working hard, sometimes it just don’t be feeling like enough. I think that’s because I have yet to be in a place that I’m individually solidified. The City Girls’ next album is about to drop, and I want to put out that project and then sort everything out individually,” JT explained regarding celebrating career milestones. “When I dropped ‘No Bars,’ I had to drop another song and another song, so I couldn’t bask in anything because I was promoting so much at one time.”

When asked about her solo career, she replied, “I’ve been having these little talks with myself. I know I could get on these levels because I have the talent, but I’m not really in my own space to the point that I’m nominated, and those are things I want to see for myself. But I am happy that my Spotify listeners are going up thanks to ‘Muñekita’ and you. I see it, but I can’t wait to actually feel it if that makes sense.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag)

Despite having put out a number of full-length releases like 2018’s Girl Code and 2020’s City On Lock under City Girls, JT doesn’t have a solo project under her belt. The rapper shared that she initially planned to drop an EP on her birthday on Dec. 3. Now, the record could debut in the early months of 2024.

“I really want my first EP to have that raw, grungy sound. I wanted to do that for my birthday, but I think it’s too soon because I’m so picky. So probably the top of next year,” JT revealed. “I’m going to figure it out when I have the time, and I have the sounds that I want. But I’m a hard thinker. I want everything to be perfect, and this time, I’m going to be presented by myself, so I really want it to look like everything.”