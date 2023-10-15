Ice Spice

Social Media Reacts To Ice Spice's Debut "SNL" Performance

By Ahmad Davis
  /  10.15.2023

On Saturday (Oct. 14), viral sensation Ice Spice graced the legendary “Saturday Night Live” stage for the first time in her career.

Although the “Munch” rapper is relatively new to the music industry, she has made an impressive splash. She has collaborated with A-list stars like Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, and Rema. Her genuine nature and signature style have helped her build a magnetic presence that engages her fans.

Her appearance on “SNL” was the talk of social media. She hosted the show alongside Pete Davidson and Kenan Thompson. Taylor Swift introduced her performance with Rema. They performed their new track, “Pretty Girl,” which came out Friday (Oct. 13.)

One fan on social media expressed, “Ice Spice is a hella boring performer. #SNL,” while another said, “#SNL was my first time ever seeing Ice Spice perform. She is so cute. I love her style.” A third social media user exclaimed, “Best ‘SNL’ premiere ever. Pete Davidson’s monologue was perfect, and Taylor Swift introduced Ice Spice. You couldn’t ask for a better show #SNLPremiere #SNL.”

Although Ice Spice is still new to the music industry, she has won countless awards, racked up plaques, and built an elaborate fan base. Most recently, fans applauded her ability to secure a partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts.

When discussing her journey, the platinum recording artist told Billboard, “I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it. I hope to push the genre forward in whatever ways I can, but I know I’ll have a huge impact on the youngins coming up now.”

