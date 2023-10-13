News Eugene Gologursky / Stringer via Getty Images Ice Spice Says She's In A Relationship, But Won't Reveal With Whom / 10.13.2023

Ice Spice is currently on the fast track to stardom with two of her hits landing on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this year. Despite the spotlight, she remains steadfast in her desire to keep her private life under wraps.

In a Thursday (Oct. 12) feature by Los Angeles Times, the Bronx rapper confirmed she’s dating but declined to disclose her partner’s identity. “[I want my fans] to keep their focus on what I’m here for, which is music,” she told the publication.

Spice’s relationship status eventually made its way to Twitter with users speculating on her romantic links. In February, rumors linked her to comedian Pete Davidson. However, those whispers were swiftly debunked.

Since yesterday’s interview, some fans even theorized that she could be dating her producer, RiotUSA. So far, the “Princess Diana” rapper has yet to fuel the speculations, instead steering the conversation back to her music.

In her same interview with LA Times, Spice spoke about her working relationship with the beatmaker. “It’s a lot of effort. I’ve spent countless hours in the studio. I’ve cried in the booth. When I was first learning how to record, I didn’t like my voice, and I had to keep finding pockets. One time, I was recording a song, and one of the lines took me, I kid you not, 400 takes.”

She continued, “Just an unnecessary amount of takes. I realized in that moment I had to get better, and only time lets you get better. I had to learn pitch, like really study, but thankfully, that was years ago, and it sounds way better.”

In January, Spice unleashed her debut EP titled Like..?, which was updated with a deluxe version in July. The latter contained a number of hit singles like “Deli,” “Princess Diana (Remix)” featuring Nicki Minaj, and “Butterfly Ku,” to name a few.

Today (Oct. 13), she dropped a new track called “Pretty Girl” with Rema.