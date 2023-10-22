News Photo: Jackson Lee / Contributor via Getty Images Fans React To News Of Possible Rihanna Tour And Two New Albums / 10.22.2023

It seems that the wait for new Rihanna music is almost over. On Saturday (Oct. 21), the Mirror reported that the Barbados-bred music and beauty icon had inked a $32 million deal with Live Nation for a world tour. She is also said to have two albums of material prepared for release.

In a statement to the Mirror, an insider claimed, “Rihanna is quietly planning a comeback tour after signing with Live Nation. The deal was created to facilitate a world tour, and her creative team is quietly at work in Los Angeles putting it all together as she raises her family. She’ll press play on the live show once she’s ready to go back to work and has two albums’ worth of material to release once she’s back.”

Fans were elated to know that they would hear new music from the dynamic pop star. Musically, Rih has been relatively quiet since her stunning performance at the Super Bowl. Recently, she gave birth to her second child with A$AP Rocky, Riot Rose Mayers.

When the news was announced of the possible tour, fans took to social media to share their excitement and skepticism. One fan tweeted, “I’m not believing it ’til I’m standing in that arena as she performs songs from those ‘two albums.'” Another chimed in, asking, “Does Rihanna know Rihanna is planning a major comeback tour for 2024/2025?”

While many are pleased to hear that the “Work” singer will be back active with music, some are waiting until they see it to believe it. One social media user quipped, “If y’all don’t leave this makeup lady alone.”

Recently, Rihanna was in the news when Drake supposedly took subliminal shots at her on his new album, For All The Dogs. He also name-checked her partner Rocky in a song with Lil Yachty titled “Another Late Night.”