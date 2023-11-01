SZA, Summer Walker, and Usher

Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images, Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images, and Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images

SZA, Summer Walker, And Usher Lead 2023 Soul Train Award Nominations

By Malcolm Trapp
  11.01.2023

Announced today (Nov. 1), the 2023 Soul Train Awards nominations are dominated by SZA, Usher, and Summer Walker, with each clinching nine nods. 

Following closely is 21 Savage with eight nominations. Meanwhile, Coco Jones and Victoria Monét each have six nods. Other notable mentions include Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Janelle Monáe, and October London, who secured four selections apiece.

According to the press release, this year’s event is set to break the mold by transitioning from its traditional ceremony setup to a “soulful party in Hollywood.” Slated for taping in a currently undisclosed Los Angeles venue, the show will air on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. local time via BET and BET Her.

A standout contender, SZA’s SOS album was nominated for Album of the Year. The St. Louis native recently wrapped up the second North American leg of her tour to support the project. She’s the sole artist with two Song of the Year honors for her tracks “Kill Bill” and “Snooze.”

Meanwhile, Usher, Walker, and 21 Savage’s “Good Good” is the lone joint effort vying for the aforementioned category. The track, along with “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, is also running for Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.

Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming and music strategy, shared, “This year, we are taking inspiration from these genres to innovate and disrupt the award show format while celebrating the legacy of Soul Train. We are proud of this year’s list of esteemed nominees and look to deliver an unforgettable night of soul with our new location, performances, and show moments.”

As of reporting, BET has not revealed who will receive the coveted Lady Of Soul or Legend Awards. Anticipated to come out soon, the network also has yet to announce the list of performers.

