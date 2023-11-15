News Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images Keke Palmer Announced As 2023 Soul Train Awards Host And Performer / 11.15.2023

Keke Palmer has been officially announced as the host of the 2023 Soul Train Awards. The ceremony is set to air on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on BET and BET Her. It will take place in Los Angeles, with the list of performers and special guests unraveled earlier this week.

Palmer expressed her excitement for the event in the promotional video today (Nov. 15). The Emmy Award-winning actress and musician shared, “BET asked your girl to host this year’s Soul Train Awards, and you know it’s about to be lit. Grown, sexy, real cute or whatever — unlike any other because I’m doing it my way.”

Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming and music strategy at BET, praised Palmer’s multifaceted talent and her infectious energy. “Keke Palmer is a globally recognized multi-hyphenate talent who embodies confidence and positivity and is one of the most engaging and lovable personalities working in entertainment today,” she stated.

Orlando also highlighted Palmer’s history with BET, where she made television history as the youngest talk show host. She added, “We can’t wait to have her host the Soul Train Awards house party. BET gave Palmer her first talk show, where she made history as the youngest talk show host on television, and today, we are honored to have her back on the Soul Train Awards stage. As always, expect our star-studded slate of soulful artists and can’t-miss moments to illuminate your screens for a night dedicated to soul music.”

The event will feature performances by BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Fridayy, Dante Bowe, Muni Long, SWV and Palmer herself. The 2023 nominations are led by Summer Walker, SZA and Usher, each securing nine nominations.

Behind the scenes, Orlando and Jamal Noisette will oversee and executive produce the show for BET. Meanwhile, Jesse Collins, Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon will serve as executive producers for the awards show.