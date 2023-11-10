News Rebecca Sapp / Stringer via Getty Images Keke Palmer Obtains Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson For Domestic Abuse / 11.10.2023

On Thursday (Nov. 9), Keke Palmer filed a restraining order against the father of her child, Darius Jackson.

According to court documents by PEOPLE, the actress accused Darius of various forms of abuse throughout their two-year relationship. Furthermore, the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge granted Palmer temporary sole custody of their one-year-old son, Leodis.

Palmer’s allegations detailed a pattern of mistreatment, including an incident where Darius was “rough” with their child during a diaper change. She also claimed that the fitness instructor recently trespassed into her home, threatened her, physically assaulted her, and stole her phone. Camera footage that leaked online reportedly captured the entire altercation.

According to the publication, Palmer said there were “many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck, descriptions of Darius destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting my in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the restraining order was granted and a hearing is slated to take place on Dec. 5.

Thursday’s legal action followed a public dispute earlier this year after Darius criticized Palmer on Twitter for her attire at Usher’s Las Vegas residency. While she didn’t publicly respond directly, the actress later appeared in the R&B singer’s “Boyfriend” in August.

Additionally, Darius’ brother, Sarunas Jackson, posted a now-deleted tweet seemingly directed at his sibling. It read, “The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life… Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see… Just send positive energy to the babies… Any child in the middle of something like this doesn’t deserve it AT ALL.”

Subsequently, Palmer’s mother said that she went to Sarunas about previous domestic disputes and he did nothing about it. In an Instagram video, she shared, “He’s posting on Twitter like he’s this special guy when we know he’s the biggest f**kboy in Hollywood. He’s disrespectful to women just like his brother.”