News Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Cardi B Claps Back At User Over Weight Loss Surgery Comment: "You Have To Maintain It!” / 11.22.2023

Cardi B recently fired back at a critic who accused her of pretending to work out while relying on surgery for weight management.

The user’s post suggested that influencers like Cardi undergo surgery instead of actually exercising. On Twitter, they wrote, “I hate influencers who do this, get all the surgery acting like they really be in the gym when really if they gain more weight they will just get surgery again. [Shaking my head].”

Cardi defended her gym routine. She tweeted, “How vocal have I been about my procedures??? The thing is, I don’t gain weight much, so I’m trying to gain MUSCLE [because] it’s hard for me to maintain fat. Also, there’s this thing called visceral fat… It’s fat that grows under the muscle, and you can’t lipo it. [The] only thing you can do is work it out! THAT’S WHY YOU SEE POUCHES ON LIPO GIRLS. YOU HAVE TO MAINTAIN IT!”

How vocal have I been about my procedures??? The thing is I don’t gain weight much so I’m trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it’s hard for me to maintain fat…also there’s this thing called visceral fat…It’s fat that grows under the muscle and you can’t lipo it only thing you can do is… https://t.co/M4IeijCeDW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 22, 2023

In 2019, after experiencing complications from cosmetic surgery, Cardi vowed to avoid further procedures. The musician explained, “I [have] been working out for the past two weeks ‘cause b**ch, I ain’t getting surgery again. But let me tell you, I haven’t got a headache ever since.”

I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again😂😂😂but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since . — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019

Notably, the “Hot S**t” rapper got her breasts redone after the birth of her daughter Kulture that year. “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out,” she told ET. “Yes, my daughter f**ked me up!”

On the music side, Cardi dropped “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion in September. The pair performed the record live for the first time at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards.

Although not confirmed, fans speculated that the record could be a promotional single ahead of her sophomore studio album. Cardi’s debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, came out in 2018.