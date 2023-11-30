News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Says ‘Pink Friday 2’ Is "Beyond Anything I Could Have Imagined" / 11.30.2023

Nicki Minaj is heightening anticipation for her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, slated for release on her birthday (Dec. 8).

In a series of tweets this morning (Nov. 30), Minaj issued a stern warning to her detractors alongside a thrilling promise about the LP. She shared, “Dec. 8 is COMING SOON,” followed by a cautionary message: “If you [are] on my [s**t] list, you will never EVER recover. The. [F**kng]. End.”

The rapper also expressed her enthusiasm about the project. She wrote, “This album is just beyond anything I could have imagined.” Elsewhere, Minaj shared potential lyrics from an unnamed track that read, “I just wanna watch him do his push-ups [with] his sweats on/ Every time he hit it, he gon’ nail it like a press-on/ When I ride his [d**k] the only time he gettin’ flexed on/ Hit it from the [back] with my pumps and my dress on.”

Check out the posts below.

End. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 30, 2023

12-08-23 ▶️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 30, 2023

Minaj previously mentioned plans to release a new lyric daily until Pink Friday 2‘s debut. She asked her fans to rate from one to 10 how hard she should go on the LP.

LETS LET THE INFAMOUS BARBZ DECIDE. (And I still have to post an official PF2 lyric, coming right up)- but first… on a scale from 1-10, how hard you want me to go on #PinkFriday2 12/08/23😅 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 30, 2023

Earlier this month, the musician revealed the RSVP and route for her “Pink Friday 2 Tour.” Some of the stops include Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Miami, Nashville, Philadelphia, and more. Subsequently, Minaj will perform overseas in the Netherlands, London, Paris, Berlin, and Manchester, among others.

She’ll also be headlining the first day of 2024 Rolling Loud California on March 15, 2024. Sexyy Red, Lil Tecca, Lay Bankz, Rae Sremmurd, and PARTYNEXTDOOR will also be performing on that day.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Minaj described her approach to creating her forthcoming project. “When I look back at a lot of my music, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, where was the me in it?’” she explained. “So, for this album, I went back to the old game plan.”