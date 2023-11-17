Nicki Minaj

Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Announces "Pink Friday 2 Tour" RSVP

By Malcolm Trapp
  11.17.2023

Today (Nov. 17), Nicki Minaj revealed what cities she plans on preforming her new album in with the option for fans to RSVP. The rapper’s fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, is slated to debut on Dec. 8.

Although official dates and venues are yet to be announced, a general idea of where the concerts will take place appeared on her official website. Notable stops include Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Miami, Nashville, Philadelphia and more. Minaj will subsequently take her trek overseas with locations lined up for the Netherlands, London, Paris, Berlin and Manchester, to name a few.

Earlier this week, the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” hitmaker disclosed that 2024 Rolling Loud California would serve as the Los Angeles stop. She’s slated to headline the festival on Mar. 15, 2024. Sexyy Red, Lil Tecca, Lay Bankz, Rae Sremmurd and PARTYNEXTDOOR are among the list of other artists hitting the stage that day.

On Thursday (Nov. 16), a fan asked if they could reserve tickets for multiple locations. Minaj responded, “Great question. In fact, by signing up [tomorrow], you help to have your city added to the OFFICIAL routing if it’s not currently a city on our list. So [tomorrow], if your city isn’t included, just sign up along [with] others you know from that city who’d attend as well.”

Minaj initially announced that she would be going on tour for Pink Friday 2 in June. She tweeted, “I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support and love you guys have given me. At times, maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you will love this album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously, the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

So far, Minaj has shared singles like “Last Time I Saw You” and “Big Difference.” The official tracklist is presumed to be revealed in the week leading up to the full-length project’s official release.

