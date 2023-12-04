News Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Announces Lil Wayne As Replacement Headliner For Chicago's Jingle Ball Concert / 12.04.2023

On Sunday (Dec. 3), Nicki Minaj announced that she will no longer be attending today’s (Dec. 4) stop of iHeartRadio’s “Jingle Ball Tour” in Chicago.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Minaj wrote, “Hope it doesn’t make you sad. I won’t be able to perform [tomorrow] in Chicago for Jingle Ball. I was so excited to see you guys. [Please] accept my sincerest apologies. I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early next year. Details to come.”

In her absence, Lil Wayne will step in. Minaj reassured fans, “My beloved brother/boss stepped up for me so that I wouldn’t have to push my album back. His name is Lil Wayne, AKA the GOAT. He will perform [tomorrow at] the Chicago show.” Subsequently, Ticketmaster’s event page was updated with the change.

The “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper also confirmed her participation in upcoming Jingle Ball concerts. She’s slated to hit the stage on Dec. 14 in Atlanta, followed by Dec. 16 in Miami.

Her highly anticipated album, Pink Friday 2, is set to debut on Friday (Dec. 8), coinciding with her birthday. The previously scheduled release of Nov. 17 was postponed, as revealed during one of Minaj’s Instagram Live sessions.

“It’s been changed for some time now behind the scenes. As you can tell, Weezy and 2 Chainz, they announced their date, and you know how me and Weezy play,” she shared. “He would never do that if that was my album date, so I wanted to make sure you guys were aware of that. ‘Cause I saw some of you guys questioning that.”

Pink Friday 2 will mark Minaj’s first LP since 2018’s Queen. It’s proceeded by her September single, “Last Time I Saw You,” and “Big Difference.” At the time of reporting, the full tracklist has not come out yet.