News Sean Zanni / Contributor via Getty Images and Sean Zanni / Contributor via Getty Images Ice Spice Reveals Usher Was Her First Celebrity Crush: "Gorgeous Man" / 12.06.2023

Today (Dec. 6), Instagram rolled out the promo for its new “Close Friends Only” podcast. The first episode will see Doja Cat sitting down with Ice Spice to discuss “fashion, friendship, little cute animals, [and] memes.”

Utilizing the social media platform’s new option to share feed posts with Close Friends only, the teaser saw Ice Spice discussing the first public figure she admired. In the clip, Doja asked, “I feel like you can learn about someone with this one. Who is your first-ever celebrity crush?”

The Bronx rapper replied, “That’s so embarrassing. No, it can’t be ‘cause I was a kid. I was gonna say it was Usher… I saw him at the Met Gala, and I was like… For the first time I ever seen him, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s him.’ Gorgeous man.”

In the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked’s repost, users largely agreed with the “Deli” hitmaker. One person wrote, “I don’t blame her. Usher been fine like wine since the beginning of time.”

Someone shared, “My first celebrity crush was Usher, too. Then he suddenly became too old for me when [Chris Brown] came onto the scene.” Another added, “He was mine too. I had his pictures all over my walls in high school.”

Earlier this year, Ice Spice joined Doja for her “The Scarlet Tour” alongside Doechii. The “Paint The Town Red” artist kicked off the trek on Oct. 31 in San Francisco. Notable stops included Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and Brooklyn. The final show will take place next Wednesday (Dec. 13) in Chicago.

Moreover, Ice Spice dropped Like..? (Deluxe) in August with three new songs and a bonus freestyle. It also contained her Nicki Minaj-assisted “Princess Diana,” which raked in 125 million views to date on YouTube. Previously released tracks like “In Ha Mood” and “Gangsta Boo” with Lil Tjay are also housed on the project.