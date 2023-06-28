News APU GOMES / Contributor via Getty Images Kid Cudi Cancels 2023 Moon Man's Landing Festival / 06.28.2023

Initially slated for Aug. 19, Kid Cudi’s highly anticipated Moon Man’s Landing Festival has been canceled. In an announcement yesterday (June 27), the musician cited logistical issues with the city of Cleveland and feedback from fans dissatisfied with an indoor venue as reasons for it being called off.

“Hey guys, got some bad news. I’m gonna have to cancel Moon Man’s Landing this year,” the musician shared in a Twitter statement. He expressed disappointment over the city’s lack of approval for an outdoor venue. “I decided to have it at the arena because I still wanted to bring something cool to the city, but I know [you] guys weren’t feeling it.”

The lineup for the festival was unveiled two weeks earlier, showcasing an intimate curation of talent, including Lil Uzi Vert, $uicideboy$, Coi Leray, Siena Bella, and Cudi himself. However, plans have now been derailed with the next fête taking place in 2024.

Despite the setback, the Grammy-winning artist remains optimistic. He assured fans that Moon Man’s Landing isn’t dead, but the next one will likely be at a location an hour outside Cleveland. “Hopefully [with] some of the same lineup and it will be in an outdoor venue,” he stated.

Cudi’s surprise announcement came on the heels of his new single “Porsche Topless,” whetting fans’ appetites for his forthcoming album, INSANO. Outside of music, the multifaceted artist continues to branch out with an acting role lined up in Paramount+’s Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series, “Knuckles.”

As the situation unfolds, the focus now shifts to the potential venue for 2024’s Moon Man’s Landing. Moreover, fans eager to witness the event are holding onto Cudi’s promise: “Moon Man’s Landing is not dead! And we will find a better place for [you] all to have an epic time at. Promise. Big bro got [you].”

One more thing! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/xBOxK53KFO — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) June 27, 2023