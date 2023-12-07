News Doug Peters – PA Images / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Invites Barbz To "Gag City" Ahead Of 'Pink Friday 2' Release / 12.07.2023

Nicki Minaj alerted her fans to brace for the release of her much-anticipated fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2. Initially set for release last month, the LP will come out on the rapper’s 41st birthday tomorrow (Dec. 8).

Last night (Dec. 6), the artist teased the upcoming project with a futuristic 26-second preview captioned, “Approaching [Gag City].” It included “Big Difference” in the backdrop as Minaj rapped, “Make my hunnids blue / Bad b**hes, yeah, I keep ’em by the two / It’s a big difference between me and you / I ain’t nothin’ like you, you, you or you.”

In her social media posts, Minaj adopted a fantasy flight theme similar to the album’s cover art. On Twitter, she urged her followers, “As we begin to prepare for landing, please make sure your tray tables are put back up [and] your seat belts are tightly fastened… If you look out the window, you’ll begin to see the beauty… Clear waters, pink dolphins… [Gag City, Pink Friday 2].” Many fans have commented on the post with AI-generated images of Gag City, check out the posts below.

As we begin to prepare for landing, please make sure your tray tables are put back up & your seat belts are tightly fastened. The captain has activated the “no bathroom” sign. If you look out the window, you’ll begin to see the beauty…clear waters, pink dolphins…#GagCity #PF2 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 6, 2023

Ahead of the new LP, Minaj dropped “Last Time I Saw You” in September. She also teased “Big Difference” at the 2023 MTV VMAs later that month. So far, no other tracks off Pink Friday 2 have been revealed or confirmed.

However, Minaj announced the RSVP and route for her “Pink Friday 2 Tour,” which is slated to take place in 2024. Stops include Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Miami, Nashville, Philadelphia and more.

Earlier this week, Minaj pulled out of her scheduled performance at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in Chicago. She withdrew to focus on the project’s final preparations but announced Lil Wayne as a replacement. The rapper wrote, “I was so excited to see you guys. [Please] accept my sincerest apologies. I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early next year. Details to come.”