Nicki Minaj, Latto and Megan Thee Stallion

Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Fans Speculate Whether The Rapper Took Shots At Latto And Megan Thee Stallion On 'Pink Friday 2'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.08.2023

Nicki Minaj’s latest album, Pink Friday 2, came out today (Dec. 8). It featured lyrics that fans speculate target fellow rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Latto. 

In the track “FTCU,” Minaj rapped, “Stay in your Tory lane, b**ch, I’m not Iggy,” which some listeners are interpreting as a reference to Megan’s past conflict with Tory Lanez. Notably, the Toronto rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting the Houston native in the foot in 2020.

Iggy Azalea was among 75 others who wrote a letter to the judge arguing for leniency in the case. Unaware that her statement would be public, she reacted on Twitter. The “Fancy” artist wrote, “I am not in support of throwing away [anyone’s] life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period.”

The lyric sparked varied reactions on social media, with some applauding it and others criticizing Minaj for alleged one-sided beef with Megan.

In another track, “Fallin 4 U,” Minaj’s lyrics are believed to be a veiled jab at Latto. She spat, “Picture not listenin’ when I said you would dread that / I mean locs, h**, you-you’s a chop ho.” The line led to discussions online, with some interpreting the words as a direct mention of the Atlanta native while others debated the intended meaning.

“Props to her finally name-dropping, but Latto will gag,” shared one Twitter user. Another responded, “She didn’t. She said ‘loc’d h**.’ It was a dread bar before this.”

Pink Friday 2 is Minaj’s fifth studio album and a sequel to her 2010 debut, Pink Friday. It includes 22 tracks and features collaborations with Drake, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert and others. The project also boasts tracks like “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” and “Last Time I Saw You.”

It is her most recent album since 2018’s Queen, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The latest LP’s release also coincided with Minaj’s 41st birthday.

