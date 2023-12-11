News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images 2 Chainz Provides Health Update After Miami Car Accident: "Things Could Have Been Worse" / 12.11.2023

2 Chainz was hospitalized following a multi-car collision on Saturday (Dec. 9). In Miami for Art Basel weekend, the “I’m Different” artist was involved in the crash near Interstate 95 after leaving the Booby Trap On The River strip club.

Miami Fire Rescue reported that the accident, which involved three vehicles, resulted in no major injuries. However, the rapper was the only individual necessitating hospital transportation.

2 Chainz subsequently shared an Instagram Story from the incident that showed him being loaded into an ambulance and a black car with extensive front damage. Despite the scare, he appeared in good spirits, playfully moving his feet while on the stretcher.

Today (Dec. 11), he shared an update via Instagram. The carousel post included a picture of the car that rear-ended him on Saturday, as well as a clip of him boarding a private jet.

“This [is] the car that hit us from behind. Praise God for the blessings. Things could have been worse, but it wasn’t. [I] don’t wanna pity party, but I do appreciate every single person that checked up on me,” 2 Chainz shared. “Sometimes, someone in my position don’t feel like the love [is] real or maybe it’s [a] mind thing, but I truly felt the love, and don’t worry ’bout me, I’m good.”

Earlier this year, 2 Chainz put out Welcome 2 Collegrove in collaboration with Lil Wayne. The 21-track album featured artists such as Usher, 21 Savage, Benny The Butcher, Vory, and Rick Ross.

It served as a follow-up to his and Wayne’s 2016 project, ColleGrove. The LP also marked 2 Chainz’s first release since Dope Don’t Sell Itself in February 2022, which spawned hits like “Million Dollars Worth of Game” and “Outstanding.” Additionally, guest appearances included Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Swae Lee, and Lil Durk.