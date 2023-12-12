Young Thug

Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images

Young Thug's RICO Trial On Pause Until January 2024: "It Might Be More Prudent To Recess"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.12.2023

The trial involving Young Thug and his co-defendants in the YSL RICO case has been delayed until next year following the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell in Fulton County Jail. 

Stillwell, recovering from multiple stab wounds, was assaulted by inmate Willie Brown, according to Fox 5 News. The latter was arrested in July 2020 on various charges, including murder. At the time of reporting, the cause of the altercation is unknown.

Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville dismissed the jury on Monday (Dec. 11), citing Stillwell’s medical issue. Today (Dec. 12), he informed them that due to the time required to resolve the issue, the trial would be adjourned for the holidays, reconvening on Jan. 2.

Stillwell’s condition is reportedly stable, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office stated he’ll be “placed appropriately” in the jail.

The legal proceedings began last month after approximately 10 months of jury selection and are part of a larger racketeering conspiracy case. Meanwhile, Thug is accused of leading the alleged Young Slime Life gang, implicated in various crimes over a decade.

Earlier this year, defense attorneys criticized the use of rap lyrics as evidence and reliance on jailhouse informants. Yak Gotti’s legal counsel, Doug Weinstein, explained, “They’re going to look at these lyrics and instantly say they are guilty. They are not going to look at the evidence that’s actually probative of their guilt once these lyrics get in front of them.”

On the other hand, prosecutors maintain that Thug’s music career and social media presence were used to promote the gang’s activities. “The question is not rap lyrics. The question is gang lyrics,” said Mike Carlson. “These are party admissions. They happen to come in the form of lyrics.”

In June, Thug dropped his latest album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. The project boasted guest appearances from 21 Savage, Lil Gotit, BSlime, and Nate Ruess from Fun, and of The Format.

Young Thug

