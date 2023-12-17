News Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images and Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' Set To Drop December 2023 / 12.17.2023

After many fans were expecting Vultures to drop this past Friday (Dec. 15), a Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign representative claimed that their long-awaited LP will be out on Dec. 31 via XXL. The album is now up for pre-order on iTunes and will be accompanied by another rave event in Saudi Arabia before the release.

West made waves across social media following a lengthy rant discussing Nicki Minaj, Drake, JAY-Z, Michael Rubin, Tory Lanez, Adidas and much more. Many fans were perplexed after a few of the declarations made by the “Good Life” emcee.

A rep for Kanye West has confirmed with XXL that Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures album has a new release date of December 31 – New Year’s Eve. There’s another rave event happening this weekend in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/mtITPJpaNe — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 15, 2023

During the passionate speech, which was made available via social media influencer YesJulz, Ye proclaimed, “A lot of people had things to say about my Jewish comments, but no one had s**t to say when I was praying to see my kids…” Before finishing the statement, he asked someone near him, “Who is my n**ga who just got locked up for the Megan Thee Stallion s**t?” Once the room said Tory Lanez, he stated, “We were praying on the phone together during that time.”

He followed that comment up by stating, “N**gas be hanging ’round these n**gas just for the money on some Mike Rubin s**t. I would slap the s**t out of Michael Rubin [if] I [saw] that n**ga.” Meek Mill seemingly teased the “rap beef” in a new picture with Rubin on Instagram.

The post was captioned, “Can you run fast in these [Travis Scott] sneaks with all this rap beef [Michael Rubin]? [Laugh out loud].” Rubin commented on the post, claiming, “I’m a hustler, not a fighter!”

West recently reconnected with his frequent collaborator and friend, Kid Cudi. The pair was seen conversing and hugging shortly after. The affair occurred in Las Vegas, where a new song featuring Cudi’s vocals was previewed. The record is speculatively titled “Gun To My Head.”

This would be their first release since Cudi shared on Twitter how he was no longer cool with West. In April 2022, he announced, “I am not cool [with] that man. He’s not my friend, and I only cleared the song for Pusha ’cause that’s my guy. This is the last song you will hear me on [with] Kanye.”