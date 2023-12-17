News Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Quavo Calls For Takeoff's Name To Be Left Out Of The "Soap Opera" / 12.17.2023

Saturday (Dec. 16), Quavo took to the app formerly known as Twitter to send a message to anyone discussing his nephew Takeoff. His short yet impactful tweet said, “Nephew ain’t [with] the soap opera. LONG LIVE Rocket. Pray for y’all [though.]” He followed the post with a photo of Takeoff captioned, “Us vs. Them,” showing the “Casper” emcee flexing with both of his wrists up.

These tweets came on the heels of Offset heading to X to share his frustration with the Barbz. He said, “Fan wishing death on Takeoff is crazy. Y’all lil’ a** better chill.” Shortly after, he corrected his initial post by affirming, “Correction: Fans using Takeoff’s name in the middle of all this isn’t cool. I’m still grieving my brother and would like for his name not to be brought up.”

Fan wishing death on takeoff is crazy yal lil ass better chill — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 16, 2023

Correction: Fans using Takeoff’s name in the middle of all this isn’t cool. I’m still grieving my brother, and would like for his name to not be brought up. — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 17, 2023

nephew ain’t wit the soap opera

LONG LIVE Rocket 🚀 🙏🏾 pray for y’all tho. ♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️ — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) December 17, 2023

The ongoing turmoil in the relationship between Offset and Cardi B has been the topic of conversation on social media. Friday (Dec. 15), the Bronx-bred recording artist blasted her former partner on Instagram Live by saying, “He like to play games with me because he knows I’m not an easy girl. He knows, yesterday, I could’ve been out… You been f**king feeling yourself, you b**ch a** n**ga ’cause of your b**ch a** album and s**t, and you really been doing me dirty after so many f**king years.”

Offset has yet to speak about the split from the RIAA Diamond-certified emcee. On Monday (Dec. 11), the “Be Careful” rapper confirmed their break up by claiming, “I’ve been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid to, like — not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world… I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”