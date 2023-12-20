News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images, and JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images Young Thug's Father Calls Out Lil Baby After Alleged Gunna Diss: "He Don't Know What's Going On" / 12.20.2023

Young Thug’s father, Jeffery Williams Sr., criticized Lil Baby for his alleged remarks about Gunna during a live interview on Tuesday (Dec. 19) with legal affairs journalist Infamous Sylvia.

Addressing the “Hot” hitmaker’s recently pushed-back trial, Williams Sr. expressed frustration with Baby’s “350” lyrics, which appeared to be a nod to Gunna’s involvement in the YSL RICO case and his plea deal. “He need to shut the f**k up ’cause he don’t know what’s going on,” said Thug’s father. “He going off of what he heard. Ask Lil Baby have he ever come to a court date. See, that’s what I want y’all to ask these Godd**mn rappers and bloggers with this whole ‘snitch’ s**t.”

Williams Sr. further challenged those discussing the trial and speculations of snitching to attend legal proceedings and support Thug, pointing out the lack of presence from fellow artists. “When have y’all went to a court date to support Slime?” he probed. “Go on their social media pages and say, ‘Why in the f**k haven’t you been to the courthouse to support your dude?’ And I guarantee you won’t get an answer.”

The alleged tension between Baby and Gunna escalated following the latter’s Alford plea and subsequent release, which led to criticism from several artists. In May, Lil Durk spoke to DJ Akademiks about the situation. He explained, “That man told. You should’ve went in there and kept your mouth closed… If you a rat, you a rat… If you’re a rat, I f**king hate you ‘cause I love Thug.”

Boosie Badazz shared similar views on Twitter, “He had one charge. He wasn’t going to get no hard time.” Blueface and Freddie Gibbs are among other rappers who took shots at the “fukumean” musician.

In September, Williams Sr. showed support to the Georgia native during a separate interview with Infamous Sylvia. He stated, “I love Gunna. Gunna hasn’t done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case. Period.”

