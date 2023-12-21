News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla And More Join "New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" Lineup / 12.21.2023

Dick Clark Productions announced a new lineup of performers for the much-anticipated “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” celebration. The star-studded event is set to air live from New York on ABC at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 31. Megan Thee Stallion and Tyla are among the added acts revealed today (Dec. 21).

Tyla is slated to do a rendition of “Truth or Dare” and her viral sensation “Water,” while Megan is reportedly preparing a unique medley for the event. They join an already impressive roster that includes Ludacris, Janelle Monáe, Doechii, Reneé Rapp and Coco Jones, among others.

Ryan Seacrest returns as the host for the 19th time, joined by Rita Ora. Jeannie Mai will be hosting from Los Angeles, replacing previous hosts Liza Koshy and Ciara, who recently welcomed a child.

“’New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ is always a special night for me, and I’m thrilled to have iHeart join in on the fun this year with a simulcast for all to enjoy for the first time,” Seacrest shared in a press statement. “It’s a night full of surprises, and I’m looking forward to listeners across the country tuning in to celebrate with us.”

Tyla is quickly becoming a festival staple after her breakthrough track “Water.” The song has been remixed by Travis Scott and Marshmello. It was also nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards in November.

It will serve as the lead single from her forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will come out in March 2024. The 14-song body of work will also feature “On and On,” “Butterflies” and “Truth or Dare,” which all hit streaming platforms on Dec. 1.

On the other hand, Megan dropped her solo comeback record “Cobra” last month. It served as her first release since parting ways with Carl Crawford’s 1501 Entertainment. She also recently inked a deal with Warner Music Group for distribution.