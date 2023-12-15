Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Dubs Herself The "Black Regina George" On "Not My Fault"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.15.2023

Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up for “Not My Fault,” a new track for the upcoming Mean Girls film. 

Released today (Dec. 15), the song sampled a line from protagonist Cady Heron in the 2004 movie. Voiced by Lindsay Lohan, she delivered the iconic phrase, “You know what? It’s not my fault you’re like in love with me or something!”

During Megan’s verse, she compared herself to Mean Girls’ main antagonist, Regina George, who Rachel McAdams portrayed in the original. “I’m a stallion, but they comin’ for me like Trojan/ And it wouldn’t be me if I ain’t cause commotion/ B**ch so bad, dudes thought I was A.I., ballin’ like A.I.,” the Houston native rapped. “Stick to the motherf**kin’ money like a stapler, stack like Jenga/ Any p**sy b**ch get stroke like a painter/ It’s funny how the mean girl open all the doors / But I been told y’all, I’m the Black Regina George.”

Check out the song below.

“Not My Fault” was first hinted at by Megan on Rapp’s Instagram, followed by the songstress revealing the single’s cover art, which features the duo in a room of mannequins. Rapp, starring as Regina George in the Mean Girls remake, teased the record with the comment, “Meg told me to put my a** out, so I put my a** out.”

Mean Girls is set for release on Jan. 12, 2024. It’s an adaptation of the Broadway musical and Tina Fey’s original film. Rapp previously shared her aspirations to transition from Broadway to pop stardom with Rolling Stone. She said, “I told them, ‘I will only take this job if you promise to help me in my music career one day. I want to be a pop star. I do not want to do this forever.’”

Meanwhile, Megan debuted “Cobra” back in September. It marked her first solo track of the year, coming off the heels of “Bongos” with Cardi B.

