Megan Thee Stallion Drops Freestyle Over Gucci Mane's "I Think I Love Her" / 05.06.2024

Ahead of her headlining tour, Megan Thee Stallion whet fans’ appetites with a new freestyle over Gucci Mane’s “I Think I Love Her.” It was released today (May 6) via the Houston native’s social media accounts.

“Catwalk, b**ch, I feel like Naomi/ The way I play n**gas, I need me a Tony/ Good brain, graduated, top of my percentile/ Take it out the chat, I ain’t tryna be your pen pal/ Meanwhile, it’s a b**ch on the app right now/ Gettin’ f**ked over, still braggin’ ’bout her body count,” she rapped on the new track.

Peep the video below.

Later in the clip, Megan alluded to more music with lines like, “Every Monday they gon’ wait for the freestyle.” There’s no telling how long she’ll keep it up, but fans are evidently impressed. Taraji P. Henson commented fire emojis, while Monaleo wrote, “TALK.”

“Am I the only one who listened to this 100 times already?” read one comment. Another person said, “Meg, I’ma need a ‘BBL Drizzy‘ freestyle,” alluding to Metro Boomin’s recently launched beat giveaway. On Sunday (May 5), the producer challenged rappers to hop on the instrumental, adding fuel to his rap beef with Drake.

Listeners previously speculated that Megan took jabs at the Toronto artist on her recent No. 1 single, “HISS.” She rapped, “All these lil’ rap n**gas so fraud, Xanax be they hardest bars/ These n**gas hate on BBLs and be walkin’ ’round with the same scars.”

Megan’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour” with GloRilla is scheduled to start on May 14 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Over the weekend, tickets were reportedly on sale for as low as $24. Although several of the stops are already sold out, social media users — and Charlamagne Tha God — questioned whether the “Girls in the Hood” hitmaker was capable of selling out arenas.

“If she’s doing arenas, she shouldn’t be doing arenas. She’s not an arena artist,” the “The Breakfast Club” host argued. “Salute to Megan Thee Stallion, but she’s not an arena artist. Maybe a theater artist. Arenas is a lot. Come on now.”