Cardi B And Offset Apparently Being Sued For Failure To Pay Rent

Friday (Dec. 22) afternoon, TMZ reported that “Cardi B and Offset lived in the swanky pad starting in early 2022, but they bounced from the property in October — without giving a notice. According to the landlord, they were behind on rent and utility payments when they left.”

They claimed, “The owners found ‘significant property damage’ once the couple left… including permanent scratches in the tile floors, rugs, curtains, broken furniture, holes in the walls and burn marks on things like tables, counters and cabinets.”

It is reported that the former star couple owes over $85,000 in damages, including unpaid rent and utility bills for their old California rental home. The timeline aligns with Cardi’s recent statement that she and Offset had been separated for a “while” before she made the official announcement.

In a recent passion-filled rant on Instagram Live, the Atlantic Records signee exclaimed, “He like to play games with me because he knows I’m not an easy girl. He knows, yesterday, I could’ve been out… You been f**king feeling yourself, you b**ch a** n**ga ’cause of your b**ch a** album and s**t, and you really been doing me dirty after so many f**king years.”

She followed up the claims by saying, “I’ve been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid to, like — not afraid, I just didn’t know how to tell the world,” she said on Monday, Dec. 11. “I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

There is no clear indication if Cardi and Offset want to reconcile their relationship or if they will be headed to an official divorce anytime soon.