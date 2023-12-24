News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Confirms Retirement After 'Luv Is Rage 3' Drops / 12.24.2023

Lil Uzi Vert continues to be one of the most polarizing artists in music. Their experimental album, Pink Tape, became the first Hip Hop Billboard No. 1 project of the year, selling over 167,000 units. Therefore, the idea of the “20 Min” emcee retiring is difficult news for many people to digest.

Sunday (Dec. 24) morning, Lil Uzi Vert told TMZ that they still plan to retire following the release of their last album due to a lack of desire to drop music. Their interest in women’s fashion has kicked up, which will be their focus in the forthcoming years.

When asked about the success of Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody” and whether there would be an accompanying music video for the track, the “NFL” rapper said “Yeah.” They doubled down on their affinity for Minaj by saying, “I never heard a Nicki Minaj song I did not like.” When asked if they would like a joint collab tape with the Queens rapper, Uzi said, “I’m super down if she is with it, yes.”

The “Just Wanna Rock” artist put on a big smile when an onlooking fan asked them if they enjoyed the new Playboi Carti releases. They mentioned that they would be watching Carti’s latest track in the car when made aware that he dropped another track with Ken Carson in the video.

Uzi’s relationship with the music industry is rocky, to say the least. In a GQ interview, they described their place within rap culture. “I’m not really the outcast, even though I take on the outcast aesthetic,” Uzi explained. “I’m more of the class clown. Some days people will really like me. And then some days I get on they nerves.”

Lil Uzi Vert’s last album boasted collaborations with Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj and Don Toliver. The 26-track project marked a genre-bending blend of rap, rock and electronic influences.