News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Kodak Black Calls For Hamas To Release Israeli Hostages: "My Heart Goes Out To Them" / 12.28.2023

Kodak Black recently voiced his opinion concerning the situation in the Middle East.

In a video shared by TMZ today (Dec. 28), recorded before his probation violation led to incarceration, Kodak expressed solidarity with the “Hebrew homies.” Identifying as a Black Hebrew Israelite, the Florida rapper also showed off a new $20,000 ring featuring the Star of David.

“It’s just like perfect timing. Perfect timing ’cause, unfortunately, we’re dealing with this tragedy over there in Israel,” he explained. “My heart goes out to them. My heart goes out to all the Haitians, too… Israel [is] a chosen land, just like Haiti. So, if my word means anything, I want all the hostages free. Free all the hostages.”

Referencing his 2020 album, Bill Israel, and his father’s name, Kodak affirmed his connection to the Star of David while expressing deep appreciation for his roots. “I love that s**t… All the Hebrew homies,” he concluded.

Kodak joined a list of other artists who’ve spoken out or provided aid amid the Israel-Hamas conflict this year. In November, Kid Cudi called for a ceasefire in Gaza while emphasizing the innocent lives taken on both sides.

On Instagram, he wrote, “Seeing their entire neighborhoods bombed, losing generations of family members, parents crying over their children’s lifeless bodies, communities turning into mass graves, people digging through the rubble of their homes in hopes of finding remains of their loved ones — a pain no one should have to go through.”

Before that, notable names like Victoria Monét, Miguel, Vic Mensa, Drake, and Kehlani signed Artists4Ceasefire’s letter. It urged President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress to step in and stop the violence.

As it relates to the “No Flockin’” rapper, Kodak’s attorneys recently requested for him to attend a 90-day rehab program in Arizona. Unfortunately, it was denied.