Saturday (Dec. 30) afternoon, DJ Akademiks became the topic of conversation following an ultra-transparent episode of his podcast “Off The Record.” During the lengthy clip, the controversial media personality detailed a time when his ex-girlfriend allegedly stole $500,000 cash from his home.

After the clip started making its rounds on various platforms, Metro Boomin, a known foe of Akademiks, liked a post summarizing the events within the video. The post said, “DJ Akademiks girlfriend: Smashed an egg on his face, cut his Wi-Fi in the middle of a live stream, slammed a door on his mom’s hand, cheated on him, had a friend set up a home invasion [and] stole $500K from eight safes in his home. He stayed with her. True loyalty. Ten toes.”

After the former co-host of “Everyday Struggle” caught wind of the tweet, he became visibly upset during his stream and decided to send shots at the famed producer. In his first tweet, he stated, “You a b**ch a** n**ga. Don’t like s**t about me, you h** a** n**ga… every time I violated you… you basically ran and [tucked] your tail.”

His following tweets have been widely regarded as below the belt. Akademiks said, “Your b**ch a** ain’t respond to Drake… you a known h**… go mourn in peace, you s**thead.” Many believe the shot to be directed towards Metro Boomin sharing various posts about losing his mother.

He then doubled down on the fiery statements by tweeting, “You a sucka n**ga… tweet a deleter… a True pure 100% fishcale p**sy. Sensitive beatmaker who throws stones and hides your hand… Keep mourning you b**ch a** n**ga and keep my f**king name out of your likes and mentions.”

Metro Boomin has yet to respond, although his name was tagged in the tweets. The last time the two had issues, 21 Savage allegedly called Akademiks and asked him to squash the beef with his “No Heart” collaborator.