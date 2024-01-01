News Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Teases New Music At Miami Club After New Year's Eve Performance / 01.01.2024

Cardi B’s long-awaited sophomore album is expected to drop sometime in 2024 after heightened anticipation from fans, many years of waiting and several stand-alone singles. She released “Bongos” in November 2023, and it appears that the rapper is ready to liberate her next musical offering.

Today (Jan. 1), videos surfaced of the “I Like It” hitmaker at a Miami club, where she teased an unreleased track. Although not confirmed to be on her next LP, the record saw Cardi seemingly calling out her detractors while rapping about other luxuries.

A follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy has reportedly been in the making for quite a while. She dropped “Up” in 2021 and “Hot S**t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West the following year. The former landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the latter came in at No. 13.

“I should already start talking about the album because I’m going to be putting it out very soon,” Cardi told Ebro Darden last year. “It’s like I have to watch it because I always feel like somebody watching me — it’s going to come out when it’s going to come out.”

Meanwhile, the rapper was in Vice City for her performance as a part of “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve“ (Dec. 31), which was hosted by Ryan Seacrest. It featured other artists like LL Cool J, Post Malone, Coco Jones, Ludacris, Doechii and Megan Thee Stallion, who was in Times Square.

On her Instagram Story, Cardi revealed that she was “fighting for [her] life” ahead of the show at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. She told her fans, “Bro, I’ve been fighting for three days, and I have a huge performance later. Huge performance. Like, alright, I get that it’s New Year’s, but I have this huge performance, and I’m fighting, fighting.”